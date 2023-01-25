Jimmy Carroll Wiley, Jr.

Jimmy Carroll (J.C.) Wiley, Jr., son of Jimmy and Beatrice Wiley was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on October 11, 1955. He went home to Jesus on January 21, 2023 peacefully at home in his sleep. He was 67 years old.
Jimmy grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Benton High School in 1974. He spent a lot of his teenage years playing gigs in bands. He started in country western bands and later played Gospel music. He spent 19 years as a guitar player with Full Life Trio, traveling all over the country sharing the love of God through music.
He loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandkids. He also loved fishing, and spent many hours on the water with his dad and his buddy Ted. J.C. loved cruises. If he wasn’t on a cruise, he was planning a cruise, looking forward to a cruise, or talking about his adventures on cruises.
J.C. is survived by his wife, Tamela (Tammy) Wiley, who he married on December 8, 1989; his children Carla (Kevin) Johnson, Tracey (Matt) Peebles, Tim (Mandy) Wright, and Thomas (Tifanee) Wright, along with ten grandchildren (Wyatt, Luke, Mya, Grayson, Camilla, Matai, Nora, Isla, Lexon, Laynee); his sister Janice Doro and brother George Wiley. He is preceded in death by his first wife Raunda, his mom, and dad.
J.C. was a member of the Cornerstone Church on Hwy 71 in Savannah. There will be a family visitation at the church at 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 25, with a service immediately following at 2:00, followed by inurnment at Memorial Park. There will be a dinner for his family and friends following burial at the church at 4:00.
