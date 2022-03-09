Jimmy Leroy Burgess 72, of Country Club, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at his home. He was born January 22, 1950 in King City, Missouri. He married Kathy on October 4, 1986, and they shared 35 years together. He worked at Affiliated Foods for 26 years, and then Lowe's for 17 years. He enjoyed working in the yard. Jimmy was preceded in death by his daughter, Lavonda Burgess Mayhew, mother, Evelyn Noland, step father, Jerald Noland, and father, J H Burgess, step brothers: Gerald & David Noland. He is survived by wife, Kathy Burgess of the home, son, Johnny (Kari) Burgess, daughters, Lesa Droz and Lena Walker, step daughters, Tara (Mike) Robbins and Tamara (David) Vannaman, brothers, Jack David, Ricky Burgess, and Tommy Noland, sisters, Beverly Menard, Rose Bashor, and Terry Elmore, step sisters: Enola Kerns, and Shirley Derr, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5-6:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services and Public Livestream following Monday, March 7, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Flach officiating. The family would prefer plant rather than flowers. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts