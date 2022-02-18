Jimmy Wayne Robinson 61, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, in a Kansas City, MO hospital. He was born April 26, 1960 in Fremont, Nebraska and married Connie Sampson on September 26, 2009, she survives of the home.
He graduated from Fremont High School, and the Central Community College in Columbus, NE. He was a Project Engineer with Tyson Foods and retired after 22 years of service.
Jim was blessed by God with an amazing talent of playing the guitar and a beautiful singing voice. He loved participating in praise band at church. Jimmy was a very talented “Jack-of-all-trades” from building computers to woodworking. He was a member of the Green Valley Baptist Church.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Connie Robinson of the home; daughter, Angel Robinson (Aaron Beuthien) of Platte City, MO, grandchildren: Devon, June, & Micca, and father-in-law, Glenn Sampson of DeKalb, MO.
Jim was preceded in death by his Grandpa and Grandma Clapper; Sandy Sampson (mother-in-law).
He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp’s Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com <http://www.ruppfuneral.com>.