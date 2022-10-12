Jo Ann Pinkston passed away Sunday, September 25th, 2022. She was one of five children, born to Henry and Gertrude Stoever in New Jersey on February 16th, 1951 in Long Branch, New Jersey.
She had three children of her own – Lisa Hayes, Dustin Olin, and Nick Olin. She also had numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Her personality was larger than life, and anyone that knew her grew quickly attached to her. She was a fiercely devoted friend and a hard worker. She loved animals, especially horses. Her stories were often amusing, and she could fill a book with her truck stop experiences. She had a low tolerance for stupidity, which also made for good stories.
Her smile was contagious. She had a great appreciation for those serving in the military and first responders, police and firemen. She loved her country and was a true patriot.
She leaves behind many friends and family, all of whom loved her, including her sister Janice Odom (Bruce) of Weatherford, Texas, brother Raymond Stoever (Janeen) of West Des Moines, Iowa, sister Nancy Wilson of Camden Point, Missouri, and brother Robert Stoever of St. Joseph, Missouri. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Those who wish may make a one-time donation to: Vietnam Veterans of America: https://vva.org/donate/.