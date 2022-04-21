Jo Ann Tindle, 83, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022.
On May 30, 1938 she was born to William and Dolly (Wilson) Harris in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She married Buford Tindle on June 9, 1956. Together they enjoyed 65 years of marriage.
Jo Ann was a devoted, loving wife and mother. A favorite of hers was the big Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations at her house with everyone present. She also discovered her love of gambling in Las Vegas, later in life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Nanette Hale and Patsy Ridpath; and brothers, Dr. William Harris and Dr. Sidney Harris.
She is survived by her husband; sons, Gregory Allen Tindle (Cynthia Griggs), Steven Lee Tindle, Jeffrey Scott Tindle (Vickie Gregory), David Leon Tindle (Beth); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.