Joan Herring 73, of St. Joseph, MO passed away December 28, 2022 at her home. She was born October 7, 1949 in Easton, MO. She was the daughter of the late Leroy and Frances (Ruoff) Kerns.
She graduated from Easton High School and pursued her career as a hair stylist at Bess Salon of Beauty, she was owner of JC's Health and Energy and was also a licensed massage therapist. She was currently a smiling and friendly face at Wal-Mart. Joan was a member of Turning Point Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Frances (Ruoff) Kerns and her beloved grand dogs Lady, Reggie and Snickers.
She is survived by her son Scott Donald (Amy Saxton) Herring, her siblings, Alvin Kerns, Connie Kerns, Danny (Shelly) Kerns and nephew Michael Kerns.
Per her wishes, there will be no public visitation. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the Local Animal Shelter or contributions to Turing Point Church.