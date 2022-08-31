JoAnn Mace, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at her home. She was born April 7, 1945 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of Nadine & Theodore "Ted" Marti. She worked for Meade Products and later as a Nurses Aide. JoAnn enjoyed going to the casino, playing online casino games, and spending time with her family. She was an avid wrestling fan, specifically WWF and WWC. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, her companion of 42 years, Clyde Richardson, son, Jimmy Mace, brother, Ernie Marti, and grandson, Joshua Crossfield. She is survived by children: Deana Crossfield and Joey Mace, both of St Joseph, brother, Cecil Marti, sister-in-law, Cecilia Marti, longtime family friend, Teresa Garrett, grandchildren, Paul (Amberlie) Crossfield, Jr., Joanna Crossfield, Amanda Crossfield, Christopher Crossfield, Ashley Watkins, and Anthony Watkins, numerous great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Billy. Ms. Mace has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be 7:00 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Longe, officiating. Memorials are requested to Mosaic Hospice.
