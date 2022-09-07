Joanne “Jo” Lowe, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022.
She was born on May 20, 1931 to Ivan and Erma (Davis) Blanka in Topeka, Kansas.
She graduated from Topeka High School and later worked for Southwest Bell as a Service Representative.
Jo was an accomplished artist and enjoyed painting.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Homer; sister, Sharyn Johnson (Jerry); nieces, Kerri Lodge, Kim Minnick and Brooke Myer, and nephew, Blaine Minnick.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.