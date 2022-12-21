Joanne Leona Auxier was born November 3rd, 1942 to William "Bill" and Dorothy Willits.
She married Edward Auxier on August 4th, 1957. They had a son Teddy Lee that died after 3 days; three daughters, Teresa (Dave) Arnold, Jackie Auxier, Kathy (Marty) Stanton. Grandchildren: Crysten (Bill), Tyson, Nicole (Scott), Julie, Kyle (Ashley), Erica, Ariel (Mike), Jacob (Bethany), Ariana (Calisha), Morgan, Brandon, Joel (Allie), Morgan, Molly, and 27 Great Grand Children.
Preceding her in death were her husband (Edward), Parents, (Dorothy and Bill), son (Teddy Lee), Grandson (Edward Leon), Great Grandson (Kale), sisters; Karen and Sharon, brother Wayne.
Joanne was self employed wither her husband, owning their own trucking company.
Her hobbies were dancing, singing, playing cards and yahtzee with family, but mostly loving. She loved with all her heart.
Joanne passed away on December 18th, 2022 at her home with her daughters by her side.
Service will be Friday, December 23rd, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. A Reception to follow. Visitation will be Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.