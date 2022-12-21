 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, several inches of snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM
Thursday to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Joanne Leona Auxier

  • 0
Joanne Leona Auxier

Joanne Leona Auxier was born November 3rd, 1942 to William "Bill" and Dorothy Willits.

She married Edward Auxier on August 4th, 1957. They had a son Teddy Lee that died after 3 days; three daughters, Teresa (Dave) Arnold, Jackie Auxier, Kathy (Marty) Stanton. Grandchildren: Crysten (Bill), Tyson, Nicole (Scott), Julie, Kyle (Ashley), Erica, Ariel (Mike), Jacob (Bethany), Ariana (Calisha), Morgan, Brandon, Joel (Allie), Morgan, Molly, and 27 Great Grand Children.

Preceding her in death were her husband (Edward), Parents, (Dorothy and Bill), son (Teddy Lee), Grandson (Edward  Leon), Great Grandson (Kale), sisters; Karen and Sharon, brother Wayne.

Joanne was self employed wither her husband, owning their own trucking company.

Her hobbies were dancing, singing, playing cards and yahtzee with family, but mostly loving. She loved with all her heart.

Joanne passed away on December 18th, 2022 at her home with her daughters by her side.

Service will be Friday, December 23rd, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. A Reception to follow. Visitation will be Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

