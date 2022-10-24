Jodi Beth Frazier

Jodi Beth (Slaughter) Frazier, 60, of Weatherby, Mo., departed this world and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Liberty Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral service will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Mo., on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 11 A.M., with Pastor Robert Nelson officiating. Christian Burial will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery, Alta Vista, Mo., Visitation will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 5-7 P.M.
Jodi was born in Bethany, Mo., to Olin Fletcher and Jeanette (McElhiney) Slaughter on June 23, 1962. She went to High School in Bethany and graduated in 1980 in Winston, Mo. Jodi went on to earn a L.P.N. nursing degree and later an Administration Certification. On November 16, 1984, she married Randy Frazier in Bethany, Mo.
Jodi dedicated her life to caring for others through her nursing and Administrative career.
She will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.
Jodi leaves behind her beloved husband Randy of 38 years, father, Olin Slaughter; Jr., children, Cathy (Chad) Poindexter, Milton “Squeak” (Tori) Cook; IV., Jessica (Joshua) Hoffman, Cody Frazier, siblings, Olin Fletcher Slaughter; III., Timothy (Patty) Slaughter, Jami (Ryan) Mattox, grandchildren, Nathan, and Kiley Poindexter, Avasa Cook, Dixie and Wyatt Hoffman, step grandchildren, Hunter, Miley, and Mea McCampbell, many other relatives and a multitude of friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Jeanette (McElhiney) Slaughter, and sister Terri Oliver.