Joe Robbins
1943 ~ 2023
Easton, Missouri…Joseph Earl Robbins, aka “Polka Dot Joe”, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home on March 2, 2023. He was born September 24, 1943 in St. Joseph, Missouri, the son of Earl and Mary Robbins.
He went to Easton High School and worked his entire life in the Construction Industry, retiring as Superintendent of Mt. Carmel Sand and Gravel. Even in his senior years, he was able to work with his Bobcat loader and enjoyed helping people. He often reminisced about all of his different construction projects.
Joe had many friends from miles around and treasured all of them. He enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs, playing pitch, and watching Nascar races. He was especially fond of his many friends at the Easton Pub and Grub.
He loved his children and grandchildren and talked about them often. He grew up in a large family, where there was always excitement. Joe believed in Jesus and was baptized as a child. Toward the end of his life, he would listen to Alan Jackson’s hymn collection every night and sing the songs to his daughter over the phone. He enjoyed the simple things in life and was content with the small things, like resting in the recliner by the warm wood stove.
He is survived by his children Mike Robbins and Laurie (Todd) Connell; sisters, Clara Robbins, Jeanne Robbins, and Margie Bonnett; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Friends may call on Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. ~ 1:00 p.m. for open viewing. Family and friends will gather throughout the afternoon and evening at the Easton Pub and Grub to celebrate Joe’s life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stewartsville Cemetery.
Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com