John A. King, Sr., 87, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
He was born January 18, 1935 in St. Louis, Missouri to John and Octavia (Meyrose) King. John graduated from McBride High School in St. Louis.
John married Carol Jensen on February 17, 1956. They shared almost 66 years together. She survives of the home.
He was a pharmaceutical salesman for Wyeth Laboratories for many years.
John enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, and woodworking. He made wood cut-outs for holidays, with Carol helping with the painting.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Sr. John Regis and Glenn Meyrose.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; children, John A. King, Jr. (Suzanne), Barbara Scanlon (Jack), Jim King (Kim), Steve King (Janet), and Laurie Klotz (Gary); numerous grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Lilliece Albes; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Joseph, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.