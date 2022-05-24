 Skip to main content
John Anthony Leonardo, 87

John Anthony Leonardo

John Anthony Leonardo, 87, of Cameron, passed away May 12, 2022.

He was born January 10, 1935 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Anthony and Frankie (Wayman) Leonardo.

He was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School. John was a United States Navy Veteran, later returning home where he became a police officer for the city of St. Joseph, and a Missouri State Highway Patrolman with Troop H., until retiring.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Frankie; wife of 44 years, and mother of his children, Betty; second wife, Beth; and son, Robert (Bobby).

Survivors: 2 daughters, Angelina ( Bob) Bassett, Cameron, Missouri and Tessie (Max) Hanson, Clay Center, Kansas; 2 sons, Vincent (Michael Robie) Leonardo, Kansas City, Missouri and Tony (Jo) Leonardo, Liberty, Missouri; sister, Antonia (Ron) Ellis, St. Joseph, Missouri; many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Services: 1:30 PM, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Visitation prior to the service, 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM.

For the safety of the family, they encourage that masks be worn.

Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorial Fund: Comfort Care Hospice and/or Cameron First Christian Church.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

