John Anthony Leonardo, 87, of Cameron, passed away May 12, 2022.
He was born January 10, 1935 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Anthony and Frankie (Wayman) Leonardo.
He was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School. John was a United States Navy Veteran, later returning home where he became a police officer for the city of St. Joseph, and a Missouri State Highway Patrolman with Troop H., until retiring.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Frankie; wife of 44 years, and mother of his children, Betty; second wife, Beth; and son, Robert (Bobby).
Survivors: 2 daughters, Angelina ( Bob) Bassett, Cameron, Missouri and Tessie (Max) Hanson, Clay Center, Kansas; 2 sons, Vincent (Michael Robie) Leonardo, Kansas City, Missouri and Tony (Jo) Leonardo, Liberty, Missouri; sister, Antonia (Ron) Ellis, St. Joseph, Missouri; many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Services: 1:30 PM, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Poland-Thompson Chapel.
Visitation prior to the service, 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM.
For the safety of the family, they encourage that masks be worn.
Inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorial Fund: Comfort Care Hospice and/or Cameron First Christian Church.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.