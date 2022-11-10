John "Baby John" Chavez V

John was born on March 3, 2018 to Laura and John Chavez. He was a proud member of Mrs. Comilla’s pre-k class at St. Francis. John was kind, funny, stubborn , shy and most of all loving. He loved his dinosaurs, his friends, his animals, his family. No words can describe the hole that John has left behind. His love filled our soul and made us better people.
John was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2020. He was currently in remission but suffered from numerous infections. John fought until the very end and never complained. John gave us hope and gave us the determination to enjoy all the moments in life.
John is survived by his mommy and daddy, his sissy, Elizabeth and his best friend and brother, Carson. He is also survived by his grandparents, John and Donna Chavez and John and Barbara Lutz, and his great grandmothers, Mary Harrell and Karen Chavez. John is also survived by numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and strangers that were Dino Strong with him.
Preceded in death by his great grandparents, Al and Nancy Deken, Norman Harrell, John and Betty Lutz; and John ‘Sonny’ Chavez; and great uncle David Harrell.
The family would like to thank all the people that have supported and cared for John these last two years.
Donations St. Francis School/church or a dinosaur to the Noyes home in John’s honor.
Parish rosary 6:00 PM Wednesday, November 9th at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. A visitation will follow until 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Thursday, November 10th. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.