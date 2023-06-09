John D Eggleston Jr.
1943 ~ 2023
Cameron, Missouri…. John D Eggleston Jr., age 79, was born July 6, 1943, in Fairport, MO, the son of John D Eggleston Sr. and Lois Bernice (Daniel) Eggleston, and passed away on June 8, 2023, with family by his side.
John and Twila (Wilson) Eggleston were united in marriage on October 29, 1965, in DeKalb, MO, and to this union two children were born. John served in the Army National Guard and was a lifelong DeKalb County farmer. In his younger days, he played fastpitch softball for the Fairport Cubs and DeKalb County Kings, and was an avid golfer at the Lakesite Golf Club in Maysville. He was an accomplished hunter and outdoorsman with a few of his hunts even being featured on the Outdoor Channel. He also belonged to the Fairport Lions Club and Missouri Fox Hunters Association. Every spring, you could find John walking the timber looking for morel mushrooms. In November 2016, John was honored to be named Cameron's Volunteer of the Year for his countless hours visiting the sick and elderly in Cameron’s hospital and nursing home. John will be remembered for his quick wit and friendly nature. He was loved and will be missed by many family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Twila; and sister, Jane Jones. He is survived by his longtime life partner, Linda Reynolds; his children, J. (Cathie) Eggleston, Nancy (Mark) Wheatley; sister, Judy Jennings; grandchildren, Nick (Alex) Eggleston, Stefanie (Daniel) Epler, Addison Wheatley, Andrew Wheatley; great-grandchildren, Keira, Ellie, and Theo; many numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The Eggleston family would also like to thank the many caregivers that helped to care for John and Linda over these last several years allowing them to stay in their home where they wanted to be.
Visitation will be from 4:00 ~ 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, MO. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Fairport Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairport Cemetery, Fairport Lions Club, or Lakesite Golf Club.
Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com