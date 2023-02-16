John E. “Jack” Fleck
1941-2023
John E. “Jack” Fleck, a lifelong resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023. He was 81.
Jack was born March 21, 1941 to John Elmer, Sr. and Doris Louise (Waller) Fleck in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1959 where he was class president and then earned his bachelor’s degree of Science and Criminology at Missouri Western State College in 1974.
Jack married the love of his life, Jannette Marie Stiles, on June 7, 1963. They were married for nearly 60 years.
His 21 year career in Law Enforcement began as a blue coat in 1963. As a young detective, Jack was featured in a four page spread in the January 13, 1970 edition of Look Magazine. Jack became Buchanan County Sheriff from 1974-1979 and Deputy St. Joseph Chief of Police 1979-1984. He was a committee member of the Law Enforcement Center Commission which created and designed the current Law Enforcement Complex.
Jack entered the private sector as Chief of Security for Heartland Health and was quickly promoted to Director of Risk Management. Serving Heartland for 32 years, he treated everyone with warmth and respect, whether they were top executives or entry level employees.
Jack was a lifelong member of Ashland Avenue United Methodist Church where he was a dedicated vocalist in the church choir, various quartets and took great delight in participating in the yearly Last Supper play. He was a member of many groups, including St. Joseph Lodge 78 AFAM, York Rite and Moila Shrine Temple. Jack was a past president and founding member of the Fraternal Order of Police, United Cerebral Palsy Board, and Missouri Association of Healthcare Risk Managers. He coached his sons in St. Joseph Boys Baseball and Bantam Football and followed their high school sports careers with dedication.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John, Sr. and Doris Fleck; sister, Nancy Fleck Long; and grandmother, Velva Beam Waller.
Survivors include his wife, Jannette; sons, Chris Fleck of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Tyler (Sonia) Fleck of Leander, Texas; granddaughter “daughter” Seciley (Chris) Keck of Plattsburg, Missouri; granddaughters, Marissa (Wesley) Jordan and Lourdes Fleck; great-grandchildren, Rowan Jackson Keck, Wesley Andrew Jordan and Wyatt Alexander Jordan; brother-in-law, Steve (Donna) Stiles; sister-in-law, Marilyn Miller; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Ashland Avenue United Methodist Church. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Freudenthal Home Health, Field Pointe Memory Care, St. Joseph Senior Living and AseraCare Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.