John Franklin Burley 77, of Braymer, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at his home. He was born January 24, 1945 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Rosetta & William Burley. John was preceded in death by his parents: brothers; William, Louis, Brian, Fred, and Walter, sisters, Ellen Kissick and Rosetta Burley, and former companion, Joyce Blizzard. He is survived by his brother, Richard Burley, daughter, Cindy Wilson, and son, Kevin Blizzard, and 5 grandchildren. Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment Mount Auburn Cemetery later date.
