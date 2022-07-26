John Glenn Sampson 90, of De Kalb, Missouri passed away Friday July 8, 2022 at his home. He was born January 22, 1932 in DeKalb, Missouri son of the late Mildred and John "JB" Sampson. He graduated from DeKalb High School class of 1950, and worked as a Dairy Farmer. He served in the United States Air National Guard during the Korean War. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and woodworking. His passion was music, and making musical stringed instruments, such as violins, guitars, mandolins to name a few. He enjoyed getting together with friends and family to play and sing. Glenn was a lifelong member of the DeKalb Christian Church where he served as teacher, deacon, and elder over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Sandra Marie Sampson, son, DeWayne Sampson, daughter-in-law, Brenda Sampson, and son -in -law, Jim Robinson. Survivors include: daughter, Connie Robinson, DeKalb, MO, grandchildren: Andrew (Samantha) Sampson, DeKalb, MO, and Taylor Sampson, Kansas City, MO, Angel (Aaron)Beuthien. Great grandchildren: Kanda, Blayne & Spence Sampson, Devon, June and Micca; brother, Jerry (Sherry) Sampson, as well as several nieces and nephews. There will be a family dinner followed by a celebration of life on Monday, July 25, 2022 starting at 6:00 pm at the DeKalb Christian Church fellowship hall. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the DeKalb Christian Church.
