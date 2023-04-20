John Hayter
1959 ~ 2023
Osborn, Missouri…John Ray Hayter, age 64, of Osborn, Missouri passed away at the Living Community in St. Joseph, Missouri, on April 19, 2023. John was born on March 4, 1959 to Gerald and Dorothy (Dixon) Hayter of Osborn, MO.
He was a 1977 graduate of Osborn High School. John lived his life on the Hayter farm, northwest of Osborn, where he farmed and raised livestock, and was also employed by Arkansas Freightways as a semi truck driver for several years.
He enjoyed his many friends and loved being an uncle to his nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his dad, Gerald Hayter, in 1996.
John is survived by his mother, Dorothy Hayter, Osborn, MO.; brothers and sister-in-laws, Ronnie (Anne) Hayter, Osborn, MO, Suzette Hayter, Cameron, MO; Kenny (Mary) Hayter, Stewartsville, MO; nieces and nephews, Brian (Robin) Hayter, Maysville, MO, Doran (Anne) Hayter, Platte City, MO, Jeff Hayter, Stewartsville, MO, Ashley (Cameron) McClellan, Denver, CO; great-nieces and nephews, Haley Hayter, Bryce Hayter, Clare Hayter, Harper McClellan, Charlie McClellan and one great-great-nephew, Calvin Perkins.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Stewartsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 ~ 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stewartsville Cemetery.