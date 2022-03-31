John "Jack" Venneman, 86, went Home to Our Father on March 21, 2022.
John was born in St. Joseph, MO to Anthony and Helen Venneman on August 17, 1935. On January 9, 1954 he married the love of his life, Nancy and they started a family.
They raised their eight children together and ran the family construction business for more than 40 years.
John made it his way of life to be a blessing to everyone he knew. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, and known for his acts of charity. Well-loved by his family, and respected for his hard work and determination, he built his life around his loved ones, his church, and his community.
John is preceded in death by his parents Anthony John and Helen Mabel, siblings Rita Marie, Clara Jane, and Gary Lee Chaney, daughter Laura Lea McNearney, and great-grandson Asher Moshe Pankau.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Nancy, children Lynda Ables, John, Lawrence (Loretta), Daniel (JoLynn), David, Lisa Myers (Martin), and Brian (Shannon), 20 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Visitation 5:30 - 8:00 PM Monday at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.