John Kenneth Wyckoff, Jr. “Pat”, 91, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his home.
Pat was born on March 17, 1931, in St. Joseph, Missouri to John Kenneth Wyckoff, Sr and Hildreth Rhodes (Henderson) Wyckoff. He lived most all his life in St. Joseph. Pat graduated from Central High School and attended St. Joseph Jr. College. He worked for and retired from Wire Rope in St. Joseph. He served in the U.S. Army in a MASH unit during the Korean War. Running was a passion of his. He ran 26 marathons and many shorter races making many running friends.
Pat is a member of Brookdale Presbyterian Church in St. Joseph, where he was active in Senior ministries, Mariners, Kids Zone and had served as elder & deacon.
He married Doris Ottinger on October 22, 1955, at Brookdale Church in St. Joseph. She survives of the home. Pat was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bert Wyckoff.
Additional survivors include his children and grandchildren,
Wendy Mullaney (Jim), grandchildren, Patrick Mullaney, Tara Mullaney (Darin Wolyniec)
Eric Wyckoff (Angela), grandchildren, Alyssa Johnson (Ariel), Bryanna Wyckoff, Ethan Wyckoff, Jared Wyckoff
Lisa Wyckoff
Sister, Carolyn Creighton (George) and many nieces and nephews.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, May 21, 2022 – 2:00 P.M.
At: Brookdale Presbyterian Church in St. Joseph
Inurnment; Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph
Visitation: family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the services at Brookdale (1-2 PM Saturday)
Memorials: Brookdale Presbyterian Church c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, Kansas 66090