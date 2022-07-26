John Laverne Wiechman 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday July 6, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born December 24, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Ruby & John Wiechman. He graduated from Benton High School, and worked at Tri Logic Systems Inc, He served in the United States Marine Corp. John formerly lived in Dallas Texas, where he called home for over 30 years before moving back to St. Joseph in 2020. He was a member of Rotary International in Texas. He loved deep sea diving and was a certified Master Diver. John is survived by son, John E (Leslie) Wiechman, Ferris, TX, sister, Theresa McKinney, brother, Fred Wiechman, granddaughters, Kayla and Sarah Wiechman. He has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
