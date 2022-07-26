John Leroy Wood, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
He was born October 24, 1961 in Sebastopol, California.
John married Dawn McReynold. She preceded him in death in 2017.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
John was manager of the Home Depot in St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and son, Timothy John Wood.
He is survived by his daughter, Danielle Elyse Ladesic (Kyle); grandchildren, Jonathan Weaver and Leann Ladesic; and sister, Iris Stuart (Cecelia Ariaz).
