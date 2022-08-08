John Neal Brooks, 90, of Cameron, passed away July 27, 2022. John was born September 7, 1931, to Henry and Erma Brooks in Guide Rock, NE.
John was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean War. He was stationed at the Bering Sea Post. He married his wife Kathleen Paulger, November 14, 1954, in Guide Rock, NE.
John received his master’s degree in biology, and minor in chemistry, from the University of Central Missouri. He began his teaching career in a one room school house, in rural Nebraska, teaching all grades. When they moved to Missouri, John taught 4 years in Gower, and then taught high school chemistry at Cameron High School for 20 years. He also ran Brooks Lawn Care Service. John served on the board of the Cameron Nutrition Site.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, June Armstrong.
John is survived by his wife, Kathleen, of the home; son Andy (Candy) Brooks, Colorado Springs, CO; daughter, Barb (Jim) Criswell, Liberty, MO; son Russ Brooks, Kansas City, MO; 2 grandsons, Derik (Robyn) Brooks, Colorado Springs, CO, Shannon (Michelle) Brooks, Centennial, CO; 4 great grandchildren, Reese, Landon, John, August; sister, Darlene Brumbaugh, Red Cloud, NE.
Visitation will be 1:00-5:00 PM Saturday August 6, 2022 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO.
Memorial fund for John’s grandchildren’s college education. Checks can me made to ABR Real Estate LLC.
