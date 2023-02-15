 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

John Paul Bailey

  • Updated
  • 0
John Paul Bailey

John Paul Bailey 53, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday February 13, 2023. He was born November 5, 1969 in Kansas City, Missouri son of the late Joan & Clifford Bailey. He was working at Triumph foods as a fork lift operator. John enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, guns, fixing up houses and he loved the Marines and the military. John was preceded in death by his parents Clifford Bailey, and Joan Moreno. Survivors include: daughter, Lacey (Armando) Sanjuan, St. Joseph, MO, and son, Cody (Kennizee) Boswell, St. Joseph, MO, granddaughter, Amaya and four other grandchildren, brothers, Wesley Bailey, Dorn Bailey, Bill Bailey, Alberto "Bet" (Yolanda) Moreno, and Leonard Bailey and his sister, Mayla Moore. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home, He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

