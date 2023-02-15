John Paul Bailey 53, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday February 13, 2023. He was born November 5, 1969 in Kansas City, Missouri son of the late Joan & Clifford Bailey. He was working at Triumph foods as a fork lift operator. John enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, guns, fixing up houses and he loved the Marines and the military. John was preceded in death by his parents Clifford Bailey, and Joan Moreno. Survivors include: daughter, Lacey (Armando) Sanjuan, St. Joseph, MO, and son, Cody (Kennizee) Boswell, St. Joseph, MO, granddaughter, Amaya and four other grandchildren, brothers, Wesley Bailey, Dorn Bailey, Bill Bailey, Alberto "Bet" (Yolanda) Moreno, and Leonard Bailey and his sister, Mayla Moore. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home, He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
- KQ2 Weather:
- Interactive Radar
- Roads Conditions
- Local Closings
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts