John R. Stendebach, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022.
On October 20, 1949, he was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to John and Margaret (Vancleave) Stendebach.
He married Joni Puett on November 5, 1989. She survives of the home.
John served his country as a member of the United States Air Force and was a 50 year member of the Scottish Rite.
He enjoyed traveling and working outside. He will be greatly missed by those that knew him best.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Joanna Simpson.
Survivors include his wife; step-son, Adam Camp; Brother, Charles Stendebach; nephews, Austin and Dillion Stendebach; extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private inurnment Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Moila Shiners.