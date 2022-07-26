John Randell McIntosh, 82, of Cameron, MO, passed from this life on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Cameron Regional Hospital.
John was born in Ravenwood, MO, on March 26, 1940, to John and Edith (Graves) McIntosh. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his son, John Daryn McIntosh and twin sisters who died in infancy.
He lived most all his life in Northwest Missouri. He served his country proudly in the US Army.
John had been a policeman, and also a deputy sheriff of Clinton County, Missouri. He owned and operated his own body shop in Plattsburg, MO.
He was a member of the Sedalia Missouri Legion Post and was a lifetime member of the NRA.
His survivors include his 2 sons, Stephen McIntosh, St. Joseph, MO, and Jerry (Melissa) McClurge, Tulsa, OK, 2 brothers, Richard (Stella) McIntosh, Richmond, MO, and James (Dianne) McIntosh, Lees Summit, MO, 2 grandchildren, Abigale and Noah McClurg, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and burial will be at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO. The family will receive friends from 10 AM to 11:00 AM, on Saturday, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project.