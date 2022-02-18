John Roy Belcher, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022.
John Roy was born November 13, 1931 in Andrew County to Roy and Nina (Fleck) Belcher. He graduated from Rosendale High School and went on to serve during the Korean conflict. After two years he returned to Andrew County. He married Joyce Lux in 1968. They recently celebrated 53 years of marriage.
He began his career at Westab which eventually became Mead Paper Products. He retired after 31 and a half years of service.
John Roy was an amazing woodworker and an avid fisherman and hunter.
John Roy was preceded in death by his parents and a sister and brother.
Survivors include his wife Joyce; children Suzan Johnston (Brian), James Belcher (Rita), and Janice Belcher; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and brother James Belcher.
Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Grace Calvary Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Dennis Ragsdale officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association.