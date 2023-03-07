John W. Eberhart
1937-2023
John William Eberhart entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 5, 2023, while under hospice care at Diversicare in St. Joseph, MO.
He was born at the former Saint Mary’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO, April 5, 1937. After being separated from his parents and siblings due to dysfunction in his immediate family, he was raised by foster parents, Jack & Myrtle Reddick, on a farm near Agency, MO.
During WWII, he lived in San Francisco while his foster father was enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marines.
John married Arda Ellen Elliott in 1958. She preceded him in death. He married Bonita Sue Glasscock on April 4, 2008. She survives of the home.
From 1962 until 1982, John was a member of the Carpenter’s Union in Saint Louis and Kansas City, working in the home insulation industry; from 1975-77, he partnered with his brother-in-law David when they founded the Northwest Missouri Insulation Company in Savannah, MO. From 1982 until 2002, John was a member of the Kansas City Teamsters Union Local 41, and also the Springfield Local 245. While under employment by Roadway Express, he was a dockworker, hossler, city pickup & delivery driver, and finally an over-the-road, long-haul truck driver.
After retirement, John was an active member of the St. John’s Church in Amazonia, MO. He also performed on piano in and around Saint Joseph at various nursing homes and care facilities, much to the appreciation of the many residents whose spirits were lifted as he shared his music with them.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, and extended family of St. Joseph; his older brother, Seth, and extended family in California; daughter, Paula, of Johnson County, KS; his youngest son, Ken, granddaughter, Deanna (Ian), and grandson, Samuel, all of Kansas City.
He was preceded in death by his older sister, Edna; younger brother, Ivan; mother to his children, Arda; daughter-in-law, Sherri; and oldest son, John Mark.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Bennett Lane Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial contributions to Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church or the Noyes Home for Children.