John William Hutchcraft Jr.
1941 ~ 2023
Union Star, Missouri…John W. Hutchcraft Jr., age 81, was born December 18, 1941 in Union Star, Missouri, the son of John Sr. and Imogene (Jackson) Hutchcraft and passed away April 10, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.
John graduated from Union Star High School in 1960. He married Rose Marie Montgomery on May 7, 1982.
He retired from SWBell/AT&T. He was a member of PCG, NW Missouri Genealogy Society, and Dekalb County Historical Society.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, John Marshall Hutchcraft and sister, Carol Eddleman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Rose of the home; daughters, Robyn (Michael) Ceglenski of Union Star, and Valerie Hutchcraft of Union Star; stepson, Joshua Rucker of Saint Joseph; grandchildren, Kayla and Austin Ceglenski; sisters, Barbara Cochran of Wichita, KS., Kathy Hoiland of Billings, MT, Debbie Couldry of Union Star, and Dawn Yargas of CA.; brother, Doug Hutchcraft of Springfield, MO.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Union Star School Commons Area. Visitation and Potluck Dinner will follow the service. Private Burial at Union Star Cemetery under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com