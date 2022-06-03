Johnny Coil, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022.
On September 29, 1949 he was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to John and Marian (Hurst) Coil.
He married Cindy Dittemore on September 26, 2009. She precedes him in death.
Johnny served two tours in Vietnam with the U.S. Army as a Combat Medic. To anyone thanking him for his years of service in the military, Johnny would reply, “Welcome Home.”
In 1978, Johnny began his 30+ year journey with martial arts. As a Grand Master Black Belt, he touched many lives through Hapkido and Coil’s Academy. To his students, Johnny instilled courtesty, integrity, perseverance and self-control. He was honored to be inducted into the Missouri Martial Arts Hall of Fame.
He was a member of the Eagles and Freedom of Road Riders (FORR). For years, Johnny worked as a paramedic.
Johnny loved life. He loved his mom and dad. He loved sharing a cold one and a story, or even a tall tale, with friends and family. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and encouraged others to “Bear Down!”
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; siblings, Donnie Coil and Connie Figg.
He is survived by his children, Derrick David (Briana Mendell), John David, Jason Daniel (Randi), and Dustin Allen Coil (Corina Merritt), Angel Cook (Jeff), Erica Shipps; siblings, Tom Coil (Kathy), Ronnie Coil (Linda), Lonnie Coil (Karen), Tawny Dail (Willie), Tony Coil (Shelley), Cheryl Huffman (Jeff), Chris Puett (Brian), and Chuck Dittemore (Sue Grable); previous wife, Gerrie Coil; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; beloved dogs, Wrigley and Patsy; dear friend, David H. Mejia.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Mosaic Life Care Cancer Center.