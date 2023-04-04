Jon D. Pitluck

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions Tuesday...

.Warm and gusty winds will increase through the day from the
south. Expect good surface moisture to be present early in the
day; however, by mid day there will be rapid drying as a warm and
dry airmass moves in from the west this afternoon. RH values will
plummet to around 15 to 20 percent later this afternoon in
northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. This, combined with the
strong southerly winds will cause any fire that ignites to spread
rapidly. .

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM, DRY, AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 011, 012, 020, 025, 028, 102, AND 103...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this
afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 102, and 103.Fire
weather zones 001, 002, 011, 012, 020, and 028.

* WIND...Out of the south at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts between 40
and 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity around 15 to 25 percent
this afternoon

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Jon D. Pitluck

  • 0
Jon D. Pitluck

Jon D. Pitluck

1944-2023

Jon D. Pitluck, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, surrounded by family.

He was born February 22, 1944 to Louis B and Nadene (Naken) Pitluck in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Jon graduated from Central High School and attended Parsons College in Fairfield, IA. After college, he settled in Springfield, IL where he served in the Army Reserves. His unit was called up to the Chicago riots after the assassination of MLK. He later managed a clothing store in Ft. Wayne, IN before returning to St. Joseph in 1970.

He married Anita Yvonnne Conaway on January 11, 1986.

He was vice president at Stevens Hat Company, owner of Vic’s Corn Popper franchise, a real estate broker and substitute schoolteacher.

Jon enjoyed playing cards, eating BBQ, and trips to Las Vegas with Anita. He was a devoted father, coaching little league, planning family excursions, and devising intricate, Christmas scavenger hunts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis B and Nadene Pitluck.

Survivors include his wife, Anita Pitluck; children, Eric Pitluck (Marnie) and Jodi Kanatzar (Steve); stepdaughter, Stacey Conaway; grandchildren, Natalie Pitluck, Abbey Chauvin, and Aidan Conaway; brother, Steven Pitluck (Jeannie); extended family and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Shaare Sholem Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you