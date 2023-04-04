Jon D. Pitluck
1944-2023
Jon D. Pitluck, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, surrounded by family.
He was born February 22, 1944 to Louis B and Nadene (Naken) Pitluck in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Jon graduated from Central High School and attended Parsons College in Fairfield, IA. After college, he settled in Springfield, IL where he served in the Army Reserves. His unit was called up to the Chicago riots after the assassination of MLK. He later managed a clothing store in Ft. Wayne, IN before returning to St. Joseph in 1970.
He married Anita Yvonnne Conaway on January 11, 1986.
He was vice president at Stevens Hat Company, owner of Vic’s Corn Popper franchise, a real estate broker and substitute schoolteacher.
Jon enjoyed playing cards, eating BBQ, and trips to Las Vegas with Anita. He was a devoted father, coaching little league, planning family excursions, and devising intricate, Christmas scavenger hunts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis B and Nadene Pitluck.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Pitluck; children, Eric Pitluck (Marnie) and Jodi Kanatzar (Steve); stepdaughter, Stacey Conaway; grandchildren, Natalie Pitluck, Abbey Chauvin, and Aidan Conaway; brother, Steven Pitluck (Jeannie); extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Shaare Sholem Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.