Jon Joseph "J.J." Hubbard, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
J.J. was born August 1, 1954 to the late Bert and Dorothy (Baur) Hubbard. He graduated from Lafayette High School. J.J. was active in ROTC, an avid reader and loved his dog. He was employed at Wire Rope Corporation of America for over 30 years.
Survivors include aunts Janet Guardado of St. Joseph, MO, Margie Snyder of San Diego, CA; cousins Gyra Palmer, Karen Bedard, Kim Harvey and Chris Guardado.
Funeral service 12:00 PM Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with a visitation one hour prior. Rex Strayer officiating. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.