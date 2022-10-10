Jon Thomas McCarthy

Jon McCarthy, 60, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born September 8, 1962 in St. Joseph, son of Betty and Tom McCarthy. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1980. Jon worked for Payless Concrete for many years. He was a lifelong bowler, outdoorsman, especially enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding quads. Jon was preceded in death by his wife, Ginger Ann McCarthy, and his parents. Survivors include: children, Jesica (Shawn) McCarthy of St. Joseph, and Jon Jr. (Ian) McCarthy of San Diego, CA, sister, Nancey (Mark) Baber of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Tristen (Zach) Minor, Rylan, Keaton, Leighton, and Anniston McCarthy, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mr. McCarthy has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Jon McCarthy Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.