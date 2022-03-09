Joseph Allen Weiser Jr. 54, of Saint Joseph, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022 at his home. He was born March 31, 1967 in St. Joseph, son of Charlotte and Joseph Weiser . He graduated from Burns Flat High School, in Burns Flat, OK, class of 1986. He worked at Affiliated Foods and later AGP. Joseph was an avid sports fan, especially Denver Broncos, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Braves and Oklahoma Sooners. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include wife, Marya Bridges of Saint Joseph, MO, son, Joseph Weiser, III of Saint Joseph, MO, sisters, Vicky Davis (Terry Paradise) of St. Joseph, Roxann (Charles) Beckham of Springfield, MO, niece and nephew, Crystal (Justin) Peabody of Springfield, MO, Sherman Davis of St. Joseph, MO, step-children, Alison (Bryan) Straley of Lees Summit, MO and Andrew (Emily) Bridges of Lees Summit, MO, Nick Bridges of St. Joseph, MO, Erin (Jarrett) Roberts of Blue Springs, MO, great-nephew, Alex Modlin of Kansas City, MO and 7 grandchildren.
Mr. Weiser has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.