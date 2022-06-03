Joseph Edman Hogue, 73 of Cameron, passed away May 26, 2022.
He was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Gale E. and Mary Ellen Hogue.
Joseph worked in route sales for Guys Potato Chips, until retiring.
He is preceded in death by his son, Luke Edman Hogue.
Survivors: daughter, Mary Katherine “Katie” Hogue, and mother of his children, Rhonda (Gross) Hogue.
Mr. Hogue has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson. Inurnment in Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.