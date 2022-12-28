Joseph N. King
1971-2022
Joseph N. King, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022.
He was born on January 8, 1971, to Larry and Jane (Henry) King.
Joseph King was in law enforcement for 30 years, working for the St. Joseph Police Department, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, and most recently the Director of the Law Enforcement Academy at Missouri Western State University. He possessed a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Missouri Western State University, and a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati. He served as a law enforcement trainer for 22 years. He was the site coordinator for Missouri Sheriffs’ Association Training Academy hosted by Platte County. He was an adjunct professor/instructor teaching Criminal Justice Courses for both Missouri Western State University and Vatterott College. Joseph King held Command Leadership positions in Emergency Management and Communications, Detention, Patrol, and Administration with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph enjoyed spending time with his family, he was an incredible husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife, Laura King; his mother, Jane King; children, Nicky Mace (Corey), Brianna King, Rebecca Fleishans (Mat), Matthew King (Casey), Robbie King, and Eric King; grandchildren, Peyton King, Theodore Fleishans and Marshall Fleishans; sisters, Laurie Wall and Lainie Cassidy (Mike), brother B.J. King (Sara); and nieces, Shannon King, Alexandra King and Erica King; and nephews, Michael Wall, Bryan Wall and Glenn Wall.
Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5:30 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to The Fraternal Order of the Police NWMO Lodge 3 Holiday with a Hero.