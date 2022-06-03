Joy (Livingston) Dombrowe, 94

Joy (Livingston) Dombrowe passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at St. Joseph Senior Living at the age of 94.
Joy was born December 18, 1927, to James W. and A. Louetta (Liechti) Livingston. She attended Elwood schools, graduating high school there in 1945. Joy taught school for nearly 40 years, starting out in one-room schools-Randolph, Palermo, Cordonier, and Spring Grove. She later taught 7/8th grade English at Troy and Wathena.
She married Frank Dombrowe on April 30, 1946, and they shared nearly 57 years together, before Frank passing in February 2003. To this union were born 2 daughters, Dina and Lisa. Joy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank and sisters Garnett Adams, Evalyn Maxson, Grace Thacker, brothers LaVerne Livingston, Gerald Livingston, Phil Livingston.
Joy was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. She was also active in singing in the choir until her health declined. She loved music.
She is survived by her daughters Dina Stewart and husband David, Lisa Bauman and husband Dan, along with 7 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
FUNERAL: Thursday, June 2, 2022 – 11:00 A.M.
At Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas
Visitation: family will receive friends Wednesday evening 6-8 pm at the funeral home where friends may call after 9 am Wednesday.
Interment: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena
Memorials: the family requests memorials to either the McCarthy Baptist Church or donor’s choice.