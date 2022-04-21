Joyce C. (Elliott) Rush, 87, of Bendena, Kansas passed away, Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Living Community in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Joyce was born on March 6, 1935, in Hastings, Nebraska to Victor Thornton and Gretchen “Grace” Henrietta (Schmidt) Elliott.
She earned her teaching degree from Missouri Western College and taught English for the Highland High School. She was a member of the Denton United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Doniphan County Teacher’s Association and served on the Highland Community Junior College Board of Directors.
Joyce married Frank Rush on September 5, 1954, in Robinson, Kansas. He preceded her in death on December 13, 2001. She was also preceded in death by a son, Stephan, her parents and a brother Lester Elliott.
Survivors: sons, Larry Rush (Ann), Bendena, Kansas.
Bill Rush (Linda), Dekalb, Missouri.
David Rush (Karyl), Eldorado, Kansas.
Danny Rush (Jerre), Bendena, Kansas.
Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren,
Memorial Service: 10:30 A.M. Friday, April 15, 2022