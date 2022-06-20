Joyce Groce Hurt, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022.
She was born in St. Joseph to William Francis and Ethel Faye (Steltenpohl) Groce on November 22, 1940.
Joyce was a Christian and belonged to Abundant Faith Church of God.
She was a seamstress and did alterations for a great number of people.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Hurt; children Frank hurt (Tammy) and Deborah Reese; two step-sisters, Rose and Beverly; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Joyce will be missed by family and friends.
She will be under the care of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.