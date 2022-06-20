 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Joyce Groce Hurt, 81

Flowers4

Joyce Groce Hurt, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022.

She was born in St. Joseph to William Francis and Ethel Faye (Steltenpohl) Groce on November 22, 1940.

Joyce was a Christian and belonged to Abundant Faith Church of God.

She was a seamstress and did alterations for a great number of people.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Hurt; children Frank hurt (Tammy) and Deborah Reese; two step-sisters, Rose and Beverly; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Joyce will be missed by family and friends.

She will be under the care of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

