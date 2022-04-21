Joyce M. Miller, 87, passed away on April 13, 2022 at home in Savannah, Missouri.
Joyce was born on February 8, 1935 to Leslie J. and Thelma V. Nold of Savannah. Both parents preceded her in death as well as her brother, Wayne Nold, his wife, Betty, and nephews, Stephen Nold and Leslie J. Nold III.
After graduating from Savannah High School, she married Gilbert Rex Miller from Savannah on July 18, 1954. Rex preceded her in death on March 18th, 2016. They farmed in Savannah, Missouri adding to their acreage along the way. She always worked hard right alongside all the men in her life. In addition to gardening, sewing/crocheting, keeping house, and providing great meals, she raised 4 boys. If she was told she couldn’t accomplish something, she’d prove you wrong. Above all, she loved her family and welcomed all new members with generosity and an open heart. You could not meet a kinder soul.
Joyce is survived by one brother L.J. Nold (Janet) of St. Joseph, sons Greg Miller (Maureen), Neal Miller (Janet), Eric Miller (Tina), Aaron Miller; grandchildren, Ashley Powell (Travis), Kristin Huttenlocker(A.J.), Aadin Miller, Santana Browning(Alex), Corey Coburn(Faith), Kolbe Miller; 8 great-grandchildren Graham, Lincoln & Sullivan Powell, Samara & Sybil Browning, and Rowan, Ridley & Alba Huttenlocker, and numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Open viewing 5-7 p.m. April 20th, Funeral service will be at 2pm, Thursday, April 21st at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph with family receiving friends 1 hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Noyes Home for Children or DAV https:/noyeshome.org
https:/secure.dav.org.donate.