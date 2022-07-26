Joyce Marcene (Griffith) Welch, 74, of Bethany, MO, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Crestview Home in Bethany.
Joyce was born in Shenandoah, IA, on June 29, 1947, to Perry H. and Thelma I. (Heniger) Griffith, they preceded her in death.
She grew up in Southwest Iowa and graduated from South Page High School in College Springs, IA.
She married her high school sweetheart Benjamin Welch, and after his tour in Vietnam they traveled the United States, then settled in Colorado to raise their children. After she and Ben separated, Joyce earned her bachelor's degree in biology from Western Colorado University, in Gunnison, CO.
She did computer work for the United States Bureau of Land Management before retiring and settling in the Bethany area 6 years ago.
She loved the mountains and traveling.
Joyce leaves behind her children, son, Benjamin (Laura) Welch, and daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Miller, both of Seattle, WA, 2 brothers, Kevin (Barbara) Griffith, Kansas City, MO, and Dwight (Joyce) Griffith, College Springs, IA, also grandchildren, Sally Miller, Henry Miller, Julian Welch, and Hannah Welch, and 3 nephews, Shaun Griffith, Paul Griffith, and Matthew Griffith.
Joyce has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Graveside services will be at 10:30 AM, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO.