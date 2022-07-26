Juanita Moss, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
She was born August 26, 1932 in Milford, Nebraska to Louis C. and Anna M. (Noah) Leaverton.
Juanita married Donald Eugene Moss on August 8, 1953. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2013.
She worked as a cook at Edison Elementary School for many years, even going back after retirement to help out.
Juanita loved to bowl. She was a member of the St. Joseph Women’s Bowling Association and the Women’s International Bowling Congress and was inducted into the St. Joseph Bowlers Hall of Fame.
While she enjoyed camping and traveling, Juanita’s main passion was her greyhounds. She fostered over 100 through Heartland Greyhound Adoption. She also was a breast cancer survivor.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Donald; her parents; brother-in-law, Kenneth Mosher; cousin, Rita Lewis; and aunt, Sarah E. Lewis.
She is survived by her daughter, Theresa A. Hoffman (Alan); sister, Emma Mosher; nieces, Lavonna Paulno (Kevin), Diane Cox (Dwain), and Kim Hritz (Ronald, Jr.); nephews, Ken Mosher, Jr. and Fred Jacobs, Jr.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 2, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, July 1, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial contributions to Heartland Greyhound Adoption, P.O. Box 342, Bondurant, IA 50035. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.