Judith Clarke, 81, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 at her home. She was born March 6, 1941 in North Kansas City, MO, daughter of Marian and Roy Stuteville. She graduated from North Kansas City High School and later attended Northwest Missouri State University, graduating with her Masters in Psychology. Judith enjoyed knitting and quilting. She was a member of Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses. Judith was preceded in death by her parents; son Keith and a brother and sister. Survivors include children, Gaye, Gydon, Shari, Deana, Michele, Tim, Marci and Ray; sister, Dona; 20 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren.
Ms. Clarke has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.