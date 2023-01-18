Judy Ann Campbell, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
She was born on October 27, 1938, to Delbert and Kathleen (Wiley) Lierley. In 1961 she married Lonnie Eugene Campbell; he preceded her in death in 1969.
She was a member of the McCarthy Baptist Church and spent 25 years working as a CNA for Heartland Hospital and Hands of Hope Hospice until her retirement. She was a compassionate and loving person.
Judy enjoyed fishing, watching Westerns, and mowing the lawn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Survivors include her daughter, Denise Campbell; grandsons, Lonnie and Morgan Campbell; and sister, Joy Rock.
Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests contributions to Judy’s Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Judy’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.