Judy Ann LaRose, 79, of Pickering, MO, went to her Lord and Savior on March 24, 2022, at home surrounded by family and friends.
Judy was born in Parnell, MO, on October 28, 1942, to Glenn Ray and Helen Marie (Crenshaw) Burns; they preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her brothers: Bob and Dean Burns; brother in law: Kenneth Jennings, and her foster child, Judy Osborn, also three nephews , Ronnie Burns, Larry Jennings, and Terry Burns.
Judy proudly served her country in the US Navy, from 1960-61. And she and Leland had lived in ten different locations during his 20 years in the Navy.
She received an associates degree, and also her LPN license. She worked as a nurse at Bedford Manor Nursing Home, Bedford, IA, and at other nursing homes, then was in home health for many years.
She was a former member of the Church of the Nazarene, Maryville, MO. She currently attended the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO.
Judy enjoyed quilting, baking, flowers gardens, and birds. She loved to cook for people and family and friends, and to make them feel at home.
Her survivors include her husband: Leland R. LaRose, of the home; 2 sons: Brian T LaRose, Gravity, IA, and Thomas R. LaRose, Islandton, SC; daughter: Leanne (Del) Tingley, Islandton, SC; 2 brothers: Richard (Sue) Burns, Maryville, MO, and Ed (Diane) Burns, Warsaw, MO; sister: Marylin Jennings, Stanberry, MO; 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
Memorial Services will be at 2:00 PM, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will be at a later date.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers: Memorials can be directed in Judy's name to the "Angel Program" at the Nodaway County Senior Center.