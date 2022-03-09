Judy Faye Turner-Weir-Knorr 64, of Mayetta, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 in a Topeka, KS hospital. She was born January 19, 1958 in Easton, Missouri, daughter of the late Clara & Willard Turner. She graduated from Waverly High School, and she worked in the nursing field for 30 years. She loved sitting on the back porch watching and listening to animals, and taking care of people. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Bonnie Williams, Wanda Hernandez, Beatrice Teaney, and Alice Peek, brothers, Earl Turner, Bob Kepner, and Jimmy Turner. Survivors include: sons, Clinton Turner and Richard (Stephanie) Weir, daughter, Jodi Weir, 13 grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, special niece, Lynnell Corbin, sisters, Betty (Gene) Hodge, Rita Turner, Carolyn Studna, Lucy (Clarence) Taylor, and Pam (Jerry) Nixon, brother in law, Frank Hernandez, and sister in law, Linda Turner. Memorial services will be held at a later date. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Judy Knorr Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
