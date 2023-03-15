Judy Gail Black
1949-2023
Maysville, Mo… Judy Gail Black, age 73, of Maysville, Mo., passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. She was born December 6, 1949, to Marvin Black and Goldie (Krumme) Black.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Judy was a 1968 graduate of Faucett High School and attended Missouri Western College before starting a lengthy career as a 911 dispatcher.
Survivors include; Sister Sheryl (Lee) Gordon, Phoenix, Arizona, Fiancé Patrick Kelly, Tombstone, Arizona; daughter, Daemeon (Ray) Brown, Maysville, Missouri, sons Dex (Sandy) Blum, St. Joseph, Missouri, Jim (Jami) Lewis, Gladstone, Missouri, and fiancé’s daughter, Mary Kelly (Dwayne) Cook, Palmdale, California. Grandchildren; Tia Brown, Alxia (Ryan) Winger, Taig (Hannah) Blum, Tristan Parkhurst, Cailey Brown, Cruz Lewis, and Karlee Brown. Niece Kristin Black and 5 great-grandchildren.
Judy has been cremated under the care of Turner Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Missouri. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.
Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com