...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...20 to 30 mph southerly winds Thursday morning, then
turning north northwesterly behind a cold front Thursday
afternoon, with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 7 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Judy Gail Black

  • Updated
  • 0
1949-2023 

 

Maysville, Mo… Judy Gail Black, age 73, of Maysville, Mo., passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. She was born December 6, 1949, to Marvin Black and Goldie (Krumme) Black. 

 

She was preceded in death by her parents.  

 

Judy was a 1968 graduate of Faucett High School and attended Missouri Western College before starting a lengthy career as a 911 dispatcher.  

 

Survivors include; Sister Sheryl (Lee) Gordon, Phoenix, Arizona, Fiancé Patrick Kelly, Tombstone, Arizona; daughter, Daemeon (Ray) Brown, Maysville, Missouri, sons Dex (Sandy) Blum, St. Joseph, Missouri, Jim (Jami) Lewis, Gladstone, Missouri, and fiancé’s daughter, Mary Kelly (Dwayne) Cook, Palmdale, California. Grandchildren; Tia Brown, Alxia (Ryan) Winger, Taig (Hannah) Blum, Tristan Parkhurst, Cailey Brown, Cruz Lewis, and Karlee Brown. Niece Kristin Black and 5 great-grandchildren. 

 

Judy has been cremated under the care of Turner Funeral Home.  

A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Missouri. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. 

 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the St. Joseph Animal Shelter. 

Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

