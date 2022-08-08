Judy Kay (Frueh) Meyer, 78, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on August 4, 2022, in St. Joseph, MO.
Judy was born on July 19, 1944, in Maryville, MO, to Lester (Les) John and Kathryn Irene (Major) Frueh. She was raised by her father and stepmother Irene. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1962.
On September 7, 1963, she married the love of her life James Eugene Meyer at St. Mary Catholic Church in Maryville, MO, and they raised their family in Savannah, MO.
Judy loved being a homemaker, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, quilting, croqueting, bowling, playing cards, going to movies, playing bingo, going for breakfast, and attending activities of her grandchildren.
Judy was part of the Mary 12 club, bowled on a lady’s league and a league on Fridays. She was an avid Kansas City Royals and Chiefs fan. Judy was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Savannah, MO for many years and served on the Altar Society.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband Jim; her parents; stepmother; sister, Patty (Frueh) Derks; granddaughters, Tiffany Jo Meyer and Kaitlin Jolene Wilson.
She is survived by her children; Debbie Meyer of Trenton, MO, John (Denise) Meyer, Carol Wilson, Cheryl (Jamie) Koch, Sandra Meyer, Brian Meyer, and Kimberly (Jose) Curiel all of St. Joseph, MO, 13 grandchildren; Drew, Brooke, and Hailey Meyer; Nichole (Ron) Lewis and Mallorie (Doug) Prokop; Andrea (Brett) Keegan, Martha, James, Victoria and Sean Koch and Jadyn Ellis;10 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, Irvin Derks and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Prayer Service 1:00 PM Tuesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Interment at Savannah Cemetery.
Family will Receive Friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday at our chapel.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.